Huntingdon comeback for Messire Des Obeaux

Messire Des Obeaux ridden by Daryl Jacob

Messire Des Obeaux could have his first start in more than two years at Huntingdon next month ahead of a potential Cheltenham Festival outing.

Trainer Alan King has earmarked the Mansionbet Handicap Hurdle on February 9 as the first port of call for the 2016 Challow Hurdle winner on his comeback from injury, with the Stayers' Hurdle a possible subsequent option.

The Simon Munir and Isaac Souede-owned eight-year-old has not been sighted since finishing third behind Finian's Oscar in the Grade One Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree in 2017.

King said: "Messire Des Obeaux is entered in the Stayers' Hurdle and if all goes well, the plan is to go for a two-and-a-half-mile handicap hurdle at Huntingdon next month, then take it from there.

"He was worth keeping in training and he has not missed a day since coming back into training, but it has been two and a half years since he last ran, which is a long time.

"I'm not saying he will go to Cheltenham, but a horse like him was worth the entry."

Talented dual purpose performer Elgin will attempt to claim a second victory in the Grade Two Betway Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton on February 15.

The Elite Racing Club-owned eight-year-old has not been seen over jumps since finishing fifth behind Buveur D'Air in the 2018 Champion Hurdle.

King added: "I'm very happy with Elgin. Although he is in the Betfair Hurdle, I'm trying to get him ready now for the Kingwell at Wincanton."