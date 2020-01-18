Stolen Silver wins the Rossington Main at Haydock

Trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies

Stolen Silver came from the clouds to dent some lofty reputations in the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices' Hurdle at Haydock.

Alan King's Edwardstone and Jamie Snowden's Thebannerkingrebel were hoping to book their ticket to Cheltenham with a victory in the Grade Two - but they had no answer to the powerful finish of the flying grey.

Nigel Twiston-Davies' winner was the first of the four runners off the bridle and looked booked for third over the last, as Edwardstone saw off the brave challenge of Thebannerkingrebel.

But the testing ground began to take its toll on Edwardstone, and Stolen Silver flew home to win at 9-2 in the hands of Sam Twiston-Davies.

The winner could now be out again quickly in the Betfair Hurdle, while he was cut to 14-1 from 33s for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle by Sky Bet.

"That was smashing, obviously he stays and he's a nice horse," said the winning trainer.

"I'd forgotten he was in the Betfair, we'll have to have a look at that with it being worth so much. We've got a good record in that.

"They didn't go much of a gallop today. I think he'll be better in a big field with a strong pace, that would suit."