Magic Of Light wins the bet365 Mares' Hurdle at Ascot

Magic Of Light on way to victory in the bet365 Mares Hurdle at Ascot

Magic Of Light took the next step towards a return outing in the Randox Health Grand National with a second successive victory in the bet365 Mares' Hurdle at Ascot.

Giving weight away all round, the Jessica Harrington-trained nine-year-old made a triumphant return to hurdles to become the first back-to-back winner of the Grade Two prize.

Dictating matters from the outset, last year's National runner-up stayed on strongly after the last to defeat the hat-trick-seeking Sensulano by four and three quarter lengths.

Winning rider Robbie Power said of the 5-2 shot: "I thought it was a much better race than last year and arguably she was more impressive.

"We schooled her last week at home over hurdles, just to get her eye in, and straight away she was down flicking away, but she is a real professional.

"She does feel stronger this season. It was unbelievable when she came back in from her holidays, as she ruled the roost out in the field - she was eating the feed of two horses.

"When she came back in we thought we are never going to get her fit as she got so big and burly. I thought today was a better race than last year, on ground that wouldn't be ideal for her, but she is a real genuine, admirable mare."

A step up to Grade One company at the Cheltenham Festival could be next on the cards for Magic Of Light in the Mares' Hurdle.

Power added: "I'd imagine she might go to Cheltenham and run in the Mares' Hurdle or something like that, just as a run en route to Aintree. I will leave that all up to Jessie though."

Should Magic Of Light remain over hurdles at the Festival, it could see her in a rematch with Sensulano.

Trainer Noel Williams said: "She has run well, but has been beaten by a very strong mare. She got the three miles well and it is more black type in the book.

"I've put her in the Mares' Hurdle at the Festival and I will stick her in the Close Brothers as well, which I would say is probably more likely for her."

Goshen continued his relentless march towards the Triumph Hurdle when extending his unbeaten record with facile front-running success in the Ascot IJF Ambassador Programme Juvenile Hurdle.

The Gary Moore-trained four-year-old left his rivals toiling as he added to victories at Fontwell and Sandown, defying a double penalty to defeat Nordano by 11 lengths, having settled much better in front than in both his previous victories.

Moore said of the 1-5 favourite: "We haven't learnt a great deal. Coming here I left a fair bit to work on and Jamie (Moore) said he had a fair bit of a blow turning in.

"He was as cool as a cucumber before the race - before he has been edgy. As soon as horses come to him he just goes though, but what can you do about that?

"He doesn't ever overly show that ability at home. He is best juvenile I've had by a mile."

Looking ahead, Moore has not ruled out running Goshen again before Cheltenham and the Triumph.

He added: "We've only got two options, either the Victor Ludorum or the Adonis. That is if he has to run again, as he is a fairly clear-winded horse.

"There is probably a big day on the Flat in him somewhere."

Jamie Neild enjoyed a day to remember with his first winner under rules, steering the Nigel Twiston-Davies trained 20-1 chance Townshend - who is owned by his father, John - to victory in the Matchbook Amateur Riders' Handicap Chase.

The 24-year-old said: "It's an indescribable feeling. Coming to the last I think the occasion got to me a bit. I should have left him alone, but thankfully he got the job done."

Neild senior, whose colours are synonymous with now-retired Betfair Hurdle and BetVictor Gold Cup hero Splash Of Ginge, said: "He has come such a long way, as he had never sat a horse until he was 19. I'm a bit speechless, which is unusual for me!

"We retired Splash Of Ginge and that was the end of an era. That feels as good as anything we've done before."

Sean Curran celebrated his biggest victory since being back in the training ranks after Domaine De L'Isle (5-1) claimed a last-gasp success in the bet365 Handicap Chase.

Having only returned to training in November 2018 following a spell of more than three years away from the sport, the former jockey was on hand to watch the seven-year-old complete a hat-trick of wins over fences.

He said: "The way the ground is out there at the moment it suited as being a French horse he can handle it. He was put up 20lbs for his last two wins and the handicapper was right to be fair.

"I'd be looking at the Welsh National later in the year, as by the time he gets another summer on his back he will have strengthened up."

Olly Murphy saw his decision to put the chasing career of Thomas Darby on hold rewarded with a tenacious success in the Matchbook Holloway's Handicap Hurdle.

After two unsuccessful starts over fences, last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle runner-up made an instant impact on his return to hurdles, carrying top-weight to glory in the Grade Three prize.

Passing Song For Someone over the second-last the 8-1 winner found plenty for pressure to hold the late rally of the long-time leader by a length, making his first start over an extended two miles and three furlongs a winning one.

Murphy said: "We are back on track. I think the step up in trip certainly worked. I stand by my judgement, as I don't think this lad will be seen to his best until he is on a bit of nice ground and he didn't get that today or at Cheltenham.

"It was a good performance first time in a handicap off 151 - to do that on heavy ground around Ascot was no mean feat. Richard (Johnson) said he was still very raw babyish and green, so I think there is still more to come."

While not ruling out a return to chasing for Thomas Darby in the future, Murphy earmarked the Grade One Aintree Hurdle as his main target this season.

He said: "I don't think he is a Champion Hurdle horse and I broke the owner's heart a few days ago when I told him he worked like a slower horse than a two-miler.

"I think his main target will be the two-and-a-half-mile Grade One at Aintree. Whether we give Cheltenham a miss, I don't know, but he will have an entry in the Coral Cup and things like that. We will put chasing on hold this season.

"He is bred to jump fences and listen he has got his own technique and I still think he will be a nice chaser in time."