Mack the Man - aimed at Betfair Hurdle

Evan Williams is keeping his fingers crossed Mack The Man makes the cut for next month's Betfair Hurdle at Newbury.

The six-year-old failed to get his head in front in his first six career starts and was pulled up on his final outing of last season at Sandown in early March.

However, he has been much improved since returning from a summer break, making a successful reappearance at Warwick in November before following up in a Listed handicap hurdle at Sandown the following month.

Mack The Man had the option of going back against novices in Rossington Main at Haydock, but Williams decided to keep his powder dry in the hope he gets a run in the most valuable handicap hurdle of the season.

Williams said: "He's fine, but we decided not to run at Haydock and stick to the plan and wait for Newbury.

"Obviously we're near the bottom of the weights, so we'll have to wait and see whether we get in or not.

"It's a gamble, but I'd rather be at that end of the weights hoping to get in than at the other end of the weights knowing we will."

Mack The Man is a best-priced 14-1 for the £155,000 Betfair Hurdle on February 8, with Hughie Morrison's Not So Sleepy the 7-1 favourite.

The latter will pick up a £100,000 bonus from the sponsors if successful, having turned the usually competitive Betfair Exchange Trophy into a procession at Ascot last month.