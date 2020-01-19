David Mullins hopes to be back in saddle in February

Jockey David Mullins - currently on the sidelines

Grand National-winning jockey David Mullins could return to action next month, according to his father Tom.

Mullins, who won the world's most famous steeplechase at Aintree aboard Rule The World in 2016, had to be airlifted to hospital after suffering a heavy fall at Thurles in October.

It later emerged the 23-year-old had not only fractured his collar bone, but also his T12 vertebrae - and he has been sidelined since.

Leading trainer Tom Mullins, brother of champion trainer Willie, said: "David is doing well. He had his first bit of rehab last week and the doctors are very happy with him.

"He is hoping to return to race riding in February, all going well. That's what he's hoping, anyway.

"I suppose the fact he had to go to hospital in the helicopter made it look bad - and it was bad enough, to be fair.

"Hopefully he's at the other side of it now and it would be great if he could get a few rides in before Cheltenham, that would be the aim - and hopefully Willie will have a few rides for him there."

Mullins has ridden several big-race winners for his uncle, enjoying a memorable year in 2018 after winning Grade Ones on Al Boum Photo, Bellshill, Faugheen and Kemboy.