Certain Lad to target more Dubai success

Mick Channon - team in good form

Certain Lad will aim to plunder more prize-money in Dubai following his surprise success at Meydan on Thursday.

Making his first appearance since justifying favouritism at Ayr in September, the four-year-old was a largely unconsidered 33-1 shot for the Zabeel Turf, but displayed a willing attitude to emerge victorious - landing the best part of £80,000 in the process.

Certain Lad holds an entry on the inaugural Saudi Cup card next month, but is more likely to remain in the UAE.

Trainer Mick Channon said: "He's a grand horse - he's been a solid horse for the last couple of years. He's a bit of a character and takes a bit of organising, but he's got plenty of ability and they've done a great job on him.

"He was never a 33-1 shot, but up against all those flying Godolphin horses you can see why he drifted, especially as he was going into it stone cold on his first run of the year.

"He'll stay out in Dubai now for a few weeks and we'll run him again. He is entered in Saudi Arabia, but I wouldn't have thought he'll get in there with his rating."

Channon is very much a dual-purpose trainer these days and is pleased with the recent form of his jumping string.

One of the stars of his National Hunt team is Mister Whitaker, who shaped with plenty of credit when fourth in a Grade Three at Cheltenham on New Year's Day, his first competitive appearance since at Prestbury Park last April.

Channon said: "Mister Whitaker ran a cracker and I was happy with Hold The Note after he finished second in the Grade Two novice chase at Warwick last week.

"Mister Whitaker has been in good order since Cheltenham and he'll either go back there for the Cotswold Chase on Saturday or go to Doncaster (Sky Bet Chase) on the same day."