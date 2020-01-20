Weekend Review

Defi Du Seuil, ridden by Barry Geraghty, on his way to victory at Ascot Racecourse.

Defi Du Seuil continued his dominance of the two-mile chasing division this season with a scintillating display in the Matchbook Clarence House Chase at Ascot on Saturday.

The son of Voix Du Nord has always been considered a potential superstar in the making - enjoying a seven-race unbeaten juvenile campaign in 2016-17, which included a facile victory in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham.

However, he was a shadow of his former self in two starts the following season - and having looked anything but a natural on his fencing debut at Cheltenham in November 2018, his career appeared to be on a downwards spiral.

But under the expert guidance of Philip Hobbs, Defi Du Seuil has very much rediscovered his mojo - sealing a second Festival success in the JLT last March and kicking off this term with wins in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham and an epic Tingle Creek at Sandown.

With the evergreen Un De Sceaux beaten just a neck on what was his first start of the season at Sandown, plenty expected him to reverse the form in a race he hasd already won on a record three occasions - but the result was even more emphatic in Defi Du Seuil's favour.

"Obviously we were very hopeful we might win again, but I couldn't imagine he was going to win that easily," said Hobbs.

"I'm just very surprised how easily he did it. We were hoping we would beat Un De Sceaux again, but by no means was it certain we were going to beat him. It was unexpected to beat him like that."

Such was the weight of support behind the Irish raider, the pair ended up being 11-10 favourite for the mouthwatering rematch.

Un De Sceaux adopted his customary pacesetting role, but Defi Du Seuil was laughing at him in the straight under Barry Geraghty - and while the tigerish veteran was coming back at the line, the winning distance of just under three lengths could easily have been doubled.

While connections are keen to keep their options open, the JP McManus-owned winner was cut to as short as 7-4 for the Queen Mother Champion Chase, where he will likely bid to dethrone Nicky Henderson's dual victor Altior in what would be a fascinating clash.

Hobbs added: "Nothing is definite - there's no need for us to decide now. He's in the Ryanair as well as the Champion Chase.

"I suppose with the pace he showed there it's a bit more likely, the Champion Chase, but we'll see nearer the time."

Elsewhere on an excellent Ascot card, Jessica Harrington's Grand National runner-up of last season Magic Of Light (5-2) warmed up for another tilt at the world's most famous steeplechase by winning the Grade Two bet365 Mares' Hurdle for the second year in succession.

Jessica Harrington's charge could make an appearance at Cheltenham en route to Aintree.

With a novice chasing campaign having been aborted, Olly Murphy's Thomas Darby (8-1) made a triumphant return to the smaller obstacles in the Matchbook Holloway's Handicap Hurdle.

Gary Moore's Goshen (1-5 favourite) confirmed his Triumph Hurdle credentials with another relentless front-running display in the opener.

Nigel and Sam Twiston-Davies combined to win two of the four Grade Two prizes on offer at Haydock.

Stolen Silver (9-2) charged home to land the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices' Hurdle, while it was an even closer run thing in The New One Unibet Hurdle - named in honour of the former Twiston-Davies-trained star, who claimed this prize on four occasions.

Pentland Hills looked home for all money after pulling clear after the final flight, but Twiston-Davies junior conjured a late surge out of the ultra-consistent Ballyandy (5-2) to win the day by a nose.

A proud Nigel Twiston-Davies said: "He's my son, so of course I'm going to say it, but I think he's the best jockey in the country.

"It's great to win The New One's race, this lad (Ballyandy) isn't as good, but he's a good one to follow him."

Sue Smith's 7-1 shot Vintage Clouds returned to his best to provide jockey Danny Cook with a fourth win in the Peter Marsh Chase.

The Anthony Honeyball-trained Sam Brown (9-4) followed up a recent win at Lingfield in style when coming home well clear in the Patrick Coyne Memorial Altcar Novices' Chase in the hands of Aidan Coleman.

Willie Mullins sent out a one-two-three in Sunday's Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase at Thurles, with Real Steel easily accounting for favourite Footpad, with Voix Du Reve back in third.

The handler was also on the mark with Elimay in the Coolmore N.H. Sires Capri Irish EBF Mares Novice Chase and possible Cheltenham contender Monkfish in the W.T. O'Grady Memorial Irish EBF Novice Hurdle.