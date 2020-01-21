Saudi Arabia option for Princess Yaiza

Trainer Gavin Cromwell

Princess Yaiza could make an appearance in Saudi Arabia next month after returning to Gavin Cromwell's yard.

The daughter of Casamento enjoyed an excellent campaign in 2018, running some fine races in defeat before claiming Group Two honours in the Prix de Royallieu at ParisLongchamp on Arc weekend.

Her ninth place in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf was due to be her final outing for Irish-based Cromwell, with her American owners opting to keep her in the US with leading trainer Christophe Clement.

However, having failed to make the racecourse since the 2018 Breeders' Cup, she is now back in County Meath and Cromwell is considering sending her on her travels again for the Neom Turf Cup - a $1million contest on the undercard of the inaugural Saudi Cup on February 29.

Cromwell said: "Princess Yaiza has been back with us a few months and we're very happy with her.

"She never ran after the Breeders' Cup. She had a few niggly problems and she's now back with us, which is great.

"She could go to Saudi if she gets the invite. She's not going to be covered this year, so hopefully we'll see her racing here (Europe) later in the year."

Closer to home, Cromwell is considering his options for the upcoming Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.

Darver Star, who won four straight races between August and October of last year before finishing third behind Envoi Allen in the Royal Bond at Fairyhouse, could be pitched in at the deep end for the PCI Irish Champion Hurdle.

Also in contention for the showpiece meeting are Punchestown winner Wolf Prince and Jeremys Flame, who was last seen finishing second in the Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown.

"Darver Star is in good form and he could go for the Irish Champion Hurdle. If he doesn't then he'll probably go straight to Cheltenham," said Cromwell.

"The Royal Bond was his last chance to run in novice company, so he's got to step up now.

"He's in the Champion Hurdle (at Cheltenham), but we'll give him a couple of other options in handicaps and see where we end up.

"We're undecided with Wolf Prince, too. He could go to Leopardstown for the Grade One (Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle), or he might go straight to Cheltenham for what was the Fred Winter.

"Jeremys Flame is in the mares' handicap hurdle in Leopardstown, so that's an option. If she doesn't go there, then she'll go straight to Cheltenham as well for the mares' novice."