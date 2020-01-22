Exeter next for Master Debonair before Cheltenham

Robbie Power riding Master Debonair at Ascot

Master Debonair will bid to enhance Colin Tizzard's fine record in the Bet At racingtv.com Novices' Hurdle at Exeter, en route to the Cheltenham Festival.

The Dorset trainer has claimed three of the last four renewals of the Listed prize - abandoned during the equine flu outbreak 12 months ago - and his winners have included subsequent Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Native River, back in 2015.

Since suffering defeat on his debut, Master Debonair - a general 14-1 shot for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle - has posted successive victories at Ascot, most recently in a Grade Two last month.

Tizzard's son and assistant Joe said: "He will probably go to Exeter for the two-mile Listed hurdle next.

"Our record in that race is strong, but we are just trying to keep all the novices apart before Cheltenham."

Three of Master Debonair's potential Supreme rivals fought out a tight finish in Haydock's Grade Two Rossington Main trial on Saturday.

Tizzard added: "It looked a decent race at Haydock - so all being well, he will go to Exeter before the Supreme.

"He has been fine since his win at Ascot and he is a progressive young horse that is exciting. This novice-hurdle team is the best we've had."