Equilateral makes first start at Dubai World Carnival on Thursday

Equilateral (left) - first start at Carnival

Charlie Hills believes Equilateral could face a tough task on his first run at the Dubai World Cup Carnival on Thursday.

The five-year-old was touted as a potential top-level performer in the past but has generally failed to live up to expectations, despite winning a Listed race last season.

After being gelded during the winter, Hills reported his charge has settled in well to surroundings ahead of his Meydan debut in the Dubai Dash.

"We've been pleased with him. He's acclimatised nicely with no issues," Hills said.

"We've been meaning to geld him as he's got to the stage in his career where we have to try to do something to improve him."

The son of Equiano will be ridden by James Doyle in the five-furlong contest and will carry joint-top weight against seven rivals.

"James sat on him at the weekend and said he was well, so he should be in good form," the Lambourn-based handler added.

"With the weight and other horses it's not going to be easy, but he'll take his chance.

"If he runs well he's entered in a Group Two coming up here next month (Meydan Sprint) and then we may think about the Al Quoz Sprint."

Hills will also be represented in the race by A Momentofmadness, who finished seventh in a course and distance handicap at the start of the month.

He said: "It wasn't a bad run from his draw because the pace was on the other side.

"He should come on for that a bit and goes there with race fitness."

Earlier on the card, Final Song will bid to add to Saeed bin Suroor's fine record in the UAE 1000 Guineas.

The three-year-old finished third in the Queen Mary Stakes as a juvenile and was an eased-down winner of the trial for this race three weeks ago.

She is likely to be a warm favourite to give her trainer an 11th success in the UAE's first Classic of the season.

Bin Suroor runs Royal Meeting in the card's Group Two, the Al Fahidi Fort.

The Invincible Spirit colt was a Group One winner as a juvenile, but missed most of his Classic campaign before an unsuccessful spell in Australia during the autumn.

Christophe Soumillon's mount will face six rivals in the seven-furlong contest, headlined by last year's Hungerford Stakes winner Glorious Journey.