Ok Corral heads Sky Bet Chase decs

Trainer Nicky Henderson

Nicky Henderson's Ok Corral has been left at the head of the weights for Saturday's Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster.

Henderson stated on Wednesday that L'Ami Serge, a close third last year, would stick to the smaller obstacles and take on Paisley Park at Cheltenham in the Cleeve Hurdle.

Ok Corral is looking to get his career back on track after disappointing since winning at Warwick over a year ago. He will be ridden, as he was that day, by crack Irish amateur Derek O'Connor.

Henderson is also represented by Burbank in the 14-runner field.

Venetia Williams runs Calipto, winner of a valuable pot at Ascot this time last year, while Alan King appears to have a strong hand with three runners.

Tom Cannon rides Dingo Dollar, a course and distance winner, Adrian Heskin is on Azzerti, while conditional Alexander Thorne claims 7lb on Good Man Pat.

Dan Skelton also takes 7lb off Cobra De Mai with William Marshall, with Bridget Andrews on Solomon Grey.

Chidswell, who won the Grimthorpe at the track over two furlongs further, represents Nicky Richards while Sue Smith looks for another big staying chase win with Ravenhill Road.

Quarenta, Fingerontheswitch, Looksnowtlikebrian and Monbeg River also line up.