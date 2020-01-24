Shishkin to prep at Huntingdon in Sidney Banks

Shishkin (yellow silks) on his way to victory

Nicky Henderson is giving serious consideration to running Supreme Novices' Hurdle favourite Shishkin in the Mansionbet Sidney Banks Novices' Hurdle at Huntingdon.

The imposing gelding shot to the head of the betting for the Cheltenham Festival opener with a scintillating display at Newbury earlier this month.

That was his second outing over timber, and having been an early casualty on his first run, Henderson is keen to given him another outing on February 8.

Speaking at the Cambridgeshire track on Friday, Henderson said: "I was thinking of coming here with Shiskin for the Sidney Banks.

"Two-mile-three around here won't be too much a test of stamina for him and it won't be too daunting.

"That is the idea at the moment, anyway."

Henderson is still contemplating the Sodexo Reynoldstown Novices' Chase at Ascot on February 15 for Champ.

Champ looked to have the Dipper Novices' Chase at his mercy on New Year's Day, only to fall at the second-last fence.

"Champ schooled this morning and we're thinking of the Reynoldstown still, but we'll see what there is," said Henderson.