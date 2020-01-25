Quest lands Cheltenham Triumph

Galahad Quest wins at Cheltenham

Galahad Quest stayed on stoutly to register a first win in the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Unraced on the level, he had the misfortune to come up against leading Triumph fancy Allmankind on his debut and was beaten out of sight, but he did take a big step forward when finishing second to a decent Flat recruit last time out.

There were five still in with a chance as they swung into the straight, but the fancied Rowland Ward's chances ended as he was squeezed up against the rail before dropping away.

Favourite Monte Cristo had set a pretty sedate pace throughout and was still in front, but he was swamped at the last by David Pipe's Night Edition and Galahad Quest (6-1).

It was Nick Williams' charge, under Harry Cobden, who stayed on best of all though to win by a length.

Williams said: "I think it was a good performance. It was good form (that he had), but I brought him as a three-mile chase prospect, so I didn't want to do too much with him this season.

"He ran so well at Taunton on a track that I thought wouldn't suit, I thought he was going to go better here, so I had to give it a go.

"He has a proper jump pedigree, so he should be exciting in years to come. What I don't want to do is give him a leg or anything like that as a four-year-old when I bought him as a Gold Cup prospect.

"I managed to injure Le Rocher. He won this race (in 2014) then a week before the Festival I gave him a leg, so I have been there before and injured horses.

"Maybe he doesn't run again as a juvenile, who knows? This was obviously a good target worth going for and the race cut up a bit.

"We've got proper jumping ground and this is a proper jumping horse. It has not so much surprised me after the Taunton run - I thought he would improve."