Mister Fisher strikes in Lightning

Mister Fisher

Mister Fisher gave owner James Potter a welcome tonic with victory in the Napoleons Casino & Restaurant Owlerton Sheffield Lightning Novices' Chase at Doncaster.

Welshpool-based Potter could not make the trip to South Yorkshire as he is in hospital recovering from an operation, but news of his horse's success should have given him a boost.

Mister Fisher (6-5 favourite) travelled well throughout the race, quickening to lead at the last and go on to score by a length from Al Dancer in the hands of James Bowen.

It was a win that gives Mister Fisher options in the Arkle Trophy and Marsh Novices' Chase at Cheltenham.

"The ground mattered. He's a better horse on better ground," said bloodstock agent David Minton of the Nicky Henderson-trained winner.

"We'll have to look at both the Arkle and the Marsh at Cheltenham now.

"James Potter is in hospital so it will be a big boost for him. He had an operation on Wednesday which is why he's not here."

Bowen said: "He shows a lot of foot when the ground's a bit quicker. He did it well.

"He's been running on soft or dead ground all season and he's not slow.

"He's twice the horse he was last season. He's very good over his fences. He did everything perfect today."

Harry Reed cashed-in on Bootlegger (12-1) in the Alan Wood Plumbing & Heating Handicap Hurdle before heading to Cheltenham to ride The Twisler in the last race there.

Leading at the final flight, Neil Mulholland's seven-year-old pulled clear of the always prominent Meteorite to score by five lengths.

Reed said: "I had a lovely ride round. He travelled well and jumped well. It makes a difference when they do that for you. Neil's team are in great order.

"He'd run a nice race at Worcester in the summer, but made a bad mistake and it was just a case of getting confidence back into him. It's all worked out today."