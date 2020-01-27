Lingfield call inspection for Tuesday meeting

Lingfield - inspect for Tuesday card

Lingfield must pass an inspection on race-day morning for Tuesday's jumps card - with the going heavy and areas of standing water on the course.

Conditions are currently raceable, following 6mm of rain on Sunday and with up to another 10mm forecast.

The latest update announced an 8am inspection, adding Lingfield "won't be able to take much more heavy rain".

Officials at Newcastle have also called a precautionary 8am check due to forecast low temperatures overnight.

There will also be an inspection at 7.45am at Down Royal - where overnight temperatures predicted to drop to -3c are the concern for Tuesday's fixture, with the going described as yielding to soft, soft in places.