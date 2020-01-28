Lingfield Tuesday card abandoned but Newcastle race

Lingfield - Tuesday meeting abandoned

Jumps racing at Newcastle this afternoon goes ahead as scheduled - but the meeting at Lingfield has succumbed to the weather.

Waterlogging was the issue for the National Hunt fixture at Lingfield, but at Newcastle concerns surrounding overnight temperatures proved unfounded.

Lingfield clerk of the course George Hill tweeted: "ABANDONED - waterlogged. 8am inspection brought forward. 7mm yesterday afternoon/evening. @LingfieldPark."

His counterpart at Newcastle, James Armstrong, was able to tweet: "RACING GOES AHEAD as planned. Inspection cancelled for 8am. Temps briefly dropped to +0.3c at 3am currently +2c & no frost issues @NewcastleRaces ahead of today's NH meeting. Going remains SOFT, Good to Soft in pls. Set overcast, sunny spells with moderate wind from west."