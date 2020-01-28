Ascot to speak to bookmakers over under age gamblers

Advertise and Frankie Dettori win the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot officials will spell out to on-course bookmakers that it is "not acceptable" to take bets from under-age gamblers - as a small number reportedly did at last year's showpiece meeting.

A course spokesman has confirmed that Ascot knows of the instances, involving seven bookmakers in the ring at the Royal meeting last June, in which a test-purchase of a betting ticket by a 16-year-old was successful.

The bookmakers involved face fines, reportedly up to above £7,000 in one case, following the spot checks by the Gambling Commission.

Asked if the racecourse was aware of the test-purchases, Ascot's spokesman said: "Yes, we work with the Gambling Commission to make sure this is facilitated."

He added: "It's not a long-term concern. But in the current climate, clearly it is not acceptable - and the bookmakers in question, when they are identified to us, we will approach them ourselves and make sure that their responsibilities are properly communicated."

The permitted legal age for gambling in the UK, on course or elsewhere, is 18.