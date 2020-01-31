Bangkok ready for big run in Winter Derby Trial

Trainer Andrew Balding

Andrew Balding is confident Bangkok can prove competitive on his all-weather debut in the Betway Winter Derby Trial Stakes at Lingfield.

The four-year-old son of Australia will bid to gain his first success since the Group Three Classic Trial at Sandown last April.

Since his last victory, Bangkok has finished down the field in the Epsom Derby and filled the runner-up spot in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, Strensall Stakes at York and last time out in the Qatar Derby in Doha.

Balding said: "Bangkok ran very well in the Qatar Derby. That was the first time off a decent break, and I think he will come on for that.

"The horse seems in great form. The only question mark is if he will be as effective on the all-weather.

"Hopefully he will handle it because he always works very well on our all-weather gallops, one of which is a Polytrack.

"You need a little bit of luck in running around there, but he has got the form figures to be competitive."

Third 12 months ago, Court House represents John Gosden - who is seeking a third straight success in in Saturday's 10-furlong Listed race, having it claimed it last year with Wissahickon and in 2018 with Utmost.

Jockey Robert Havlin said: "He ran well in this race last year, but he always runs well and seems to like the all-weather. We know he likes it round there and could run it blindfolded, which is a big plus.

"Bangkok is obviously the horse to beat, but has never run on the surface. We are happy with our lad, and he finished in front of Jane Chapple-Hyam's horse (Dalgarno) the last day.

"He deserves to win a race like this, because he never goes down without a fight and has made it tough for some good horses - like when he pushed Old Persian to within half a length (at Newmarket in 2018).

The Roger Charlton-trained Extra Elusive will attempt to end a winless streak stretching back to August 2018, on his first start since being gelded after finishing second behind Elarqam in July.

Harry Charlton, assistant to his father, said: "He ran very well on his last start at Sandown, but he picked up a minor niggle in that race - so we decided to give him the time off and not rush him back.

"He is a very active horse and doesn't take a lot to get fit. He is in good form - it is his first start in more than 200 days, but he does go well fresh.

"Ten furlongs around Lingfield is possibly a bit tight, because he is a long-striding horse. (But) hopefully he will run well."

Tom Dascombe feels Kachy will have to be on top of his game to claim a record-breaking third successive victory in the Betway Cleves Stakes.

The evergreen seven-year-old broke the six-furlong track record in the Listed prize 12 months, before landing the All-Weather Sprint Championship Final back over course and distance on Good Friday.

Kachy has not been sighted since finishing a respectable third in the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot, but Dascombe reports his stable star in good order.

He said: "Kachy is on his way back, and I'm very happy with him. He is very well and always runs well at Lingfield. I'm looking forward to getting him back on track.

"I'm not worried about the draw in seven - because he won it from stall eight last year. He ran a blinder at Royal Ascot, and if he brings that form to the table he will be hard to beat.

"Owen Burrows' horse (Habub) won well last time. On official ratings, he (Kachy) has a few pounds in hand and will have to run up to near his mark to win."

Havlin will be aboard the Amanda Perrett-trained Tinto, who will be looking to stop Kachy in his tracks by going one better than at the same level over course and distance in November.

Havlin said: "He hit a really good vein of form last year. I've ridden him a few times before, and he takes a bit of knowing.

"He has got a lovely draw in one. He likes to follow a good one, so hopefully he can get a good tow off Kachy. He will have to improve to win."

Burrows is confident the drop back from a mile should pose no problems to last-time-out Chelmsford scorer Habub.

He said: "He has won over, six, seven and a mile - so he is pretty versatile. Kachy is a bit special, and I'm under no illusions we have a bit to find on ratings.

"I thought this would be a good spot to blow the cobwebs away. I'm pleased with him and he is working well. He is not a slow horse and has plenty of boot."