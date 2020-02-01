Horse Racing News

News

Straight to Festival for A Plus Tard

Last Updated: 01/02/20 1:53pm

A Plus Tard (left)
A Plus Tard (left)

A Plus Tard will head straight to Cheltenham after Henry de Bromhead made a late decision to miss Saturday's Dublin Chase at Leopardstown.

A winner at Grade One level over Christmas, beating Chacun Pour Soi, he looked a fascinating contender.

However, the drying ground caused De Bromhead to rethink the run and he erred on the side of caution.

"It's a combination of the ground and that trip," he told Racing TV.

Also See:

"Two miles is pretty sharp for him. It was soft at Christmas so it all fell right for him, but today it seems a good bit better, so we said we'd give it a miss.

"I don't see any necessity to run again before Cheltenham, he's in mighty form, but I spoke to Chris Richardson (racing manager for owner Cheveley Park Stud) and we agreed to forget today."

Trending

©2020 Sky UK