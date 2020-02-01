Good Effort from in-form Ben Curtis at Lingfield

Kachy

Good Effort took advantage of the late defection of Kachy to win the Betway Cleves Stakes at Lingfield, giving in-form rider Ben Curtis another winner in the process.

Tom Dascombe had hoped to book Kachy's place on All-Weather Championships Finals Day, but he hurt himself in his box, which the trainer noticed as he was saddling the seven-year-old.

"It's pretty heart-wrenching. The horse is fine, but he has a swelling on his back leg which he didn't have yesterday," Dascombe told Sky Sports Racing.

"He's kicked the wall or rolled, he's done something and I spotted it just as we were saddling up.

"He's almost sound, but you just can't take a chance. He'll probably be sound tomorrow, he just needs some ice on it."

The race itself was a very straightforward for Good Effort, trained by Ismail Mohammed, who made every yard of the running.

The 13-8 favourite came home a length and three-quarters clear of Soldier's Minute.