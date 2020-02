Fontwell - forced to abandon meeting

Monday's meeting at Fontwell has been called off due to a waterlogged track.

Officials inspected the track at 7.30am on Sunday, but further overnight rain left them with little choice but to cancel the scheduled six-race card.

Clerk of the course Philip Hide tweeted: "Unfortunately Fontwell (has been) abandoned. Just the 15 millimetres since midnight bringing the weekly total to 50mm."