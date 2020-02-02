Paint The Dream aimed at the Close Brothers

Fergal O'Brien, trainer

Fergal O'Brien is plotting a route to the Cheltenham Festival with Paint The Dream after deciding to sidestep the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown.

Although winless after three starts over fences to date, the Brian Boru gelding has performed well in defeat - including a runner-up finish behind Midnight Shadow in the Dipper Novices' Chase at Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

The six-year-old had the option of stepping up to Grade One level over the weekend, but O'Brien plans to keep his sights a little lower ahead of a likely appearance in the Close Brothers Novices' Handicap Chase at Prestbury Park in March.

"We had one tilt at windmills (in the Dipper) and we were second. That was great and he will get into the Close Brothers now he's qualified. That would be our plan," said O'Brien.

"He might go to Exeter for a novice chase over two-mile-three. We might go there and see how we get on."

Paint The Dream is a 25-1 shot for the Close Brothers with William Hill.