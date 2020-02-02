Benie Des Dieux a possible Champion Hurdle contender

Benie Des Dieux and Paul Townend win the Grade 1 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Annie Power Mares Champion Hurdle

Owner Rich Ricci has raised the possibility of supplementing Benie Des Dieux for the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old currently holds entries in the Festival Mares' Hurdle and the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle - but Ricci has not ruled out the two-mile championship.

Benie Des Dieux put herself in line for the Festival with a 21-length romp in the Galmoy Hurdle over three miles at Gowran last month, on her first start for 250 days.

Ricci told Racing TV: "I haven't spoken to Willie yet. Would we supplement her for the Champion Hurdle? I don't know.

"I don't know if she'll be fast enough, but it's something you'll have to consider.

"I don't want to get into anything about whether she will run there or whatever. We haven't had a discussion about it, but just given how open the Champion Hurdle is, you would have to think about it if she is a two-miler.

"She's very good over a two and a half and three, but it reminds me a bit of Annie Power in the Stayers' and that was a mistake. We should have gone for the Champion Hurdle.

"We'll have to see, but it certainly has to be on the table."