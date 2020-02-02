Weekend Racing review including Itchy Feet

Itchy Feet ridden by jockey Gavin Sheehan

Olly Murphy is looking forward to running Itchy Feet in the Marsh Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival after the six-year-old gave the young trainer his first Grade One success at Sandown on Saturday.

Murphy admitted feeling emotional when Itchy Feet crossed the line three and a half lengths ahead of Midnight Shadow in the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase under Gavin Sheehan.

"I'm not an emotional person, but that meant a lot. I've always had faith in this lad," said the Stratford handler.

"Andrew (Brooks, owner) was very keen to come here and he pays the bills and has supported me since day one. It has been a plan well executed and he got a masterclass of a ride from Gavin, who took his time in testing conditions.

"It was only his second run over fences, so it was a good performance. He is a horse that has got a big engine and he was third in a Supreme.

"We will let the dust settle, but I'd imagine we will go to Cheltenham for the Marsh."

He added: "Today is a dream come true. I'm 28 and I've trained a Grade One winner. It's a special day."

Paul Nicholls was delighted to see Quel Destin get back on track with victory in the Betway Contenders Hurdle.

A winner at Cheltenham in October, he came up short in two subsequent outings at the track - most recently in the Grade Two Relkeel Hurdle on his first start over an extended two and a half miles on New Year's Day.

Dropped back to two miles, the dual Grade Two winner battled on admirably to defeat odds-on favourite Call Me Lord by three lengths.

Nicholls said: "This was a little bit of a prep for Wincanton in a fortnight (Kingwell) or Fontwell, which would be favourite, for the National Spirit.

"He had a tough time last season and it is always a hard season (the second one). I've not been killing him as I want him as a chaser next season.

"I wouldn't be averse to letting him have a look at Auteuil in the Prix La Barka in May."

Newtide capitalised on the last-fence fall of Boldmere to score a fortunate victory in the William Hill Towton Novices' Chase at Wetherby.

Kim Bailey's stayer appeared booked for an honourable second place when the hat-trick-seeking Boldmere held a three-length lead only to fall at the last in the Grade Two feature over three miles.

Bailey said: "He's a proper, old-fashioned four-mile chaser. So if conditions were suitable, we might think about that (National Hunt Chase). Long term, he's a Welsh National-type horse, isn't he - in bottomless ground?"

Honeysuckle took the honours on day one of the Dublin Racing Festival when taking her unbeaten record under rules to seven in the PCI Irish Champion Hurdle.

Henry de Bromhead's hugely-talented mare was made to work hard, though, to see off 20-1 outsider Darver Star and her stablemate Petit Mouchoir in the hands of Rachael Blackmore.

De Bromhead said: "She just looked like she got a bit lonely going to the last. She's so tough and the lady on top of her is so tough. She really battled it out.

"We'll enjoy today. We've won the Irish Champion Hurdle and we can discuss all that in time. I'm delighted to get today behind us."

Blackmore and De Bromhead enjoyed a second Grade One win on the card with Notebook, who maintained his perfect record over fences with a gutsy display to beat Cash Back in the ERSG Arkle Novice Chase.

In the other Grade Ones on Saturday, Chacun Pour Soi beat Min for a Willie Mullins one-two in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase, while Latest Exhibition gave Paul Nolan a first triumph at the top level since December 2013 in the Nathaniel Lacy & Ptners Solicitors '50,000 Cheltenham Bonus For Stable Staff' Novice Hurdle.

Jack Kennedy suffered contrasting fortunes inside half an hour at Leopardstown on Sunday, winning the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup on Delta Work only to suffer a leg injury in the very next race.

Successful in the Savills Chase over the course and distance at Christmas, Gordon Elliott's seven-year-old confirmed form with Kemboy and Presenting Percy to clinch a notable big-race double.

Those three staged a battle royal, with Kemboy leading at the second-last fence. There was all to play for at the last, but Delta Work soon had the upper hand and went on to prevail by a length and a half from Kemboy.

Elliott said: "The last couple of seasons he's improved with races. We missed here last year and went straight to Cheltenham, which might not have been ideal.

"The one thing we have learned about this horse is to put him to sleep and get him popping away. It's all systems go now for Cheltenham. Our horse is improving the whole time and we can dream about a Gold Cup now."

Faugheen brought the house down as he rolled back the years with a thrilling victory in the Flogas Novice Chase in the hands of Paul Townend.

The Mullins-trained 12-year-old added a second Grade One over fences to his multiple tally over hurdles - much to the delight of a big crowd.

"It was a proper Grade One test, the way he battled. Paul was good on him and he got the jumps when he wanted to get them," said Mullins.

"Last year he had little problems, but he came back and it's fantastic the three runs he's put together now.

"To come back at his age and do it on the number one stage here, at the biggest festival - to me that's fantastic."

Mullins also enjoyed success in the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle with Asterion Forlonge, ridden by Danny Mullins, while Barry Geraghty steered A Wave Of The Sea to a surprise win in the Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle for Joseph O'Brien.