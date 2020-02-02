Jack Kennedy suffers broken leg

Apple's Jade and Jack Kennedy

Jack Kennedy suffered a broken leg in a fall at Leopardstown on Sunday - in a race that came just half an hour after winning the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup on Delta Work.

He took a tumble from the Gordon Elliott-trained Dallas Des Pictons at the fourth fence in the two-mile five-furlong handicap chase that followed the feature race of the day.

Kennedy was attended to by racecourse medics and the fence was not jumped on the final circuit.

He was taken to St Vincent's Hospital for an X-ray and further assessment on his right leg, with the unfortunate news later confirmed.

An update from senior medical officer Dr Jennifer Pugh on the official IHRB Twitter feed on Sunday evening read: "Unfortunately, Jack's injury from @LeopardstownRC today has been confirmed as a fracture of his right femur. He is expected to undergo surgery tomorrow."

Kennedy only returned to action recently following a problem with a collarbone he broke in October, which originally kept him out for over six weeks.