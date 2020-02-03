Kachy team consider plans

Kachy powers home at Lingfield under Richard Kingscote

Connections of Kachy have to decide on the next move for their star sprinter after he had to be withdrawn from the Cleves Stakes at Lingfield on Saturday.

The seven-year-old was found to be lame just minutes before the fast-track qualifier for the All-Weather Championship Finals on Good Friday.

Trainer Tom Dascombe believed Kachy must have banged himself in his box, resulting in a mild swelling to his off-hind hock, from which he has now recovered.

Dascombe will discuss with owner David Lowe whether they will stick to Plan A, which was to try to qualify Kachy for Finals Day and attempt to retain his sprint crown before retiring him to stud.

"Kachy's grand. He's absolutely fine, no bother at all," said Dascombe.

"It was just one of those awful things where it goes wrong when you don't want it to.

"I'm looking forward to working out what we're going to do next. If we're going to run in the All-Weather Championships (Final) we've only got two choices.

"We either win the fast-track qualifier at Chantilly (on March 3) or we run him three times before (on the all-weather). It's just a little irritating but it's fine."