Telecaster could return to action in Gordon Richards Stakes

Telecaster beats Too Darn Hot in the Dante at York

Hughie Morrison has mooted the Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown as a possible starting point for Telecaster in 2020.

The New Approach colt was unraced at two, but chased home Bangkok on his debut at the Lincoln meeting and six weeks later won the Dante Stakes at York - beating champion juvenile Too Darn Hot in the process.

While he subsequently failed to back that up in the Derby and Eclipse, Morrison put that down to immaturity and gave him the rest of the season off.

"He has just started cantering. Physically he has done fantastically well. He is moving well and I'm very happy with him. We just want to have a fit horse in the spring," said Morrison.

"There was nothing wrong with him last season, he was just very young, immature both mentally and physically - it just happened all too quickly for him.

"I don't care what anybody says, (the Dante) was probably one of the best three-year-old races of last year. If he were trained by somebody else, he would be considered a better horse than he currently is.

"I definitely think he has the ability to be a Group One horse. He should stay a mile and a half. He could go to the Gordon Richards at Sandown at the end of April."