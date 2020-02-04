Supasundae books Champion Hurdle trip

Supasundae and jockey Robbie Power win the Betway Aintree Hurdle

Jessica Harrington was thrilled with Supasundae's return to action in the Irish Champion Hurdle on Saturday.

The 10-year-old was having his first run for 274 days - but was beaten less than five lengths by Honeysuckle when finishing fourth.

As has been the case for the last two seasons, the aim is to now take in all three major spring Festivals, but having run in the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham last year, this time around it will be the Champion Hurdle.

"I was delighted with him. He won't run again now and will go straight to Cheltenham for the Champion Hurdle," said Harrington.

"He was beaten just over four lengths in a Grade One first time out - that's really good for him, he normally needs his first two runs.

"He's come out of it really well, so hopefully that will put him spot on for Cheltenham."

Harrington's Jett also ran way above market expectations when fourth in the Irish Gold Cup at 40-1.

"He ran a great race and I've heard people saying 'what's he doing there?', but he actually ran a good race at Christmas, too, when he wasn't beaten far," she said.

"The ground was just a little bit soft for him, he'd have preferred it if they hadn't watered.

"I don't know where he'll go. He's in the Gold Cup and he's also in the Grand National - he jumps so well I'd love to run him in the Grand National.

"The handicapper can't be too harsh, you wouldn't think. He could be a National horse."