Late decision over Not So Sleepy run

Not So Sleepy - late decision over Newbury run

Hughie Morrison will make a late decision on the participation of Betfair Hurdle favourite Not So Sleepy.

The eight-year-old has been well fancied for Saturday's valuable Newbury handicap ever since strolling to victory at Ascot in December.

However, Morrison has so far refused to confirm his participation - and with a tilt at the Champion Hurdle also mooted, the East Ilsley trainer wants to make sure everything is in his favour before running this weekend.

"When I said he needed to come through a schooling session, what I really meant was that would be the first reason as to why he might not run," said Morrison.

"There are lots of other things to take into account as well as schooling. Ground, competition, his general vibe - unless he schooled appallingly, that wasn't going to be the deciding factor.

"We might declare, and find the ground too quick and not run anyhow, but at the moment we're just looking out for the horse and doing what is best by him."