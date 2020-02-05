Kimberlite Candy on target for Grand National

Kimberlite Candy sees off Captain Chaos

Tom Lacey is happy to send Kimberlite Candy straight to Aintree for the Randox Health Grand National without another run.

The eight-year-old, owned by JP McManus, staked a big claim for the world's greatest steeplechase on April 4 when winning the Classic Chase at Warwick - a race One For Arthur took before his National triumph in 2017.

Kimberlite Candy went up 10lb to a mark of 150 for his emphatic success over Captain Chaos in that valuable handicap last month.

He also has experience of the unique fences on Merseyside having finished second to Walk In The Mill in the Becher Chase in December.

"He's in great nick. He's fresh and well and will go straight to Aintree," said Lacey.

"I don't think we'll go for a racecourse gallop. We'll prepare him at home.

"We'll see whether he goes to jump an Aintree-style fence. He jumped well round Aintree the last day."

Kimberlite Candy is a top-priced 20-1 in the Grand National market headed at 5-1 by Tiger Roll, the winner for the last two years.