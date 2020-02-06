Goshen could have prep race before JCB Triumph Hurdle

Goshen - could run before Cheltenham

Gary Moore may give Goshen one more run before the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

With five weeks to go to the four-year-old championship on March 13, the West Sussex trainer is considering whether to fit in a fourth run over hurdles.

Goshen has made the perfect start to his jumping career - with wins at Fontwell, Sandown and Ascot - and heads the ante-post market for the Triumph along with Allmankind.

"He's in great form. I couldn't be more pleased with him," said Moore.

"I don't know what we'll do yet. I'm not quite sure. He might have another run beforehand - it depends on one or two things."

Moore has all but ruled out running Botox Has at Cheltenham, where he has entries in the Triumph and the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle.

The trainer instead has the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton on February 22 and the Anniversary 4-Y-O Novices' Hurdle at Aintree on April 2 in mind.

"He's fine," said Moore.

"We see him as a horse for the future. I hope he'll run in the Adonis and then he'll go to Liverpool. That's the plan.

"He's not a big, robust horse. You have to look after him, because it's not all about this year. His future is ahead of him.

"I doubt he'll go to Cheltenham, but I wouldn't completely rule it out."