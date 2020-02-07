Horse Racing News

Exeter call inspection ahead of Sunday meeting

Last Updated: 07/02/20 8:28am

Exeter has announced a precautionary race-day morning inspection because of forecast high winds for Sunday's scheduled seven-race card.

Heavy rain and gales are anticipated from Saturday evening onwards.

However, with the going currently described as soft, good to soft (in places), there are no concerns about ground conditions.

An update from the course on Friday morning read: "Due to the increased certainty of high wind gust forecasts during racing this Sunday, there will be a precautionary inspection on Sunday morning at 8am."

