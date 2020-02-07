Tom George pair to target Paisley Park at Cheltenham

Summerville Boy challenges Paisley Park at Cheltenham

Tom George is lining up a double attack on Paisley Park in the Stayers' Hurdle, with The Worlds End and Summerville Boy.

The Worlds End will set himself up for Cheltenham by running in the Rendlesham Hurdle at Haydock next weekend, having won a Grade Two at Wetherby and landed the Marsh Hurdle at Ascot - where he took full advantage of Paisley Park's ground-enforced absence.

In between, he finished third behind Paisley Park at Newbury - while George has also finished second to Emma Lavelle's champion with Summerville Boy this season, in last month's Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham.

"The Worlds End will go for the Rendlesham, then on to the Stayers' Hurdle," said George.

"He has had a good season, having won his Grade One and a Grade Two, and owes us nothing. He is in good form.

"On ratings, he is next door to Summerville Boy, and they will be two of the strongest English contenders in the Stayers' Hurdle. The Worlds End's form is solid, and you can't knock it.

"He has been a revelation back over hurdles and his work now is really strong, as he never used to be very good as work horse but he has changed a lot this season."

Summerville Boy has thrived for the step up in trip, after losing his way slightly over fences.

"He has come out of the Cleeve unbelievably well," added Cotswolds trainer George.

"He is a hardy horse, and we are looking forward to going back to the Stayers' Hurdle with him.

"We learned a lot about him the last time. We never had a doubt about the stamina - and there is no shortage of it.

"I think we can change a few little things around now that we know he gets the trip.

"It was our first run over three miles - and it can take horses a while for them to get used to that kind of thing - so you would have thought he would improve a bit.

"I don't know how much Paisley Park can improve, but we can improve on what we have achieved before - whether that is good enough to beat him, I don't know."