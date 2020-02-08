Lingfield take early check

Tuesday's jumps meeting at Lingfield, featuring the Surrey National, is subject to an inspection at 11am on Sunday.

The course is currently heavy and unraceable with more rain forecast of between 12 and 20 millimetres on Sunday and further showers on Monday.

Storm Ciara could also cause damage on Sunday with notice of an amber warning.

Clerk of the course George Hill tweeted: "HEAVY (currently not raceable). INSPECTION Sunday 11am due to forecast. 3.5mm rain overnight. Forecast: Rain from early hours Sunday morning (12-20mm total expected), which will ease down by the evening. Showers expected again on Monday (2-5mm). @LingfieldPark."