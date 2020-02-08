Magic Of Light heads for Exeter on Sunday

Magic of Light on way to victory in the bet365 Mares Hurdle at Ascot

Grand National runner-up Magic Of Light takes the next step on the road back to Aintree at Exeter on Sunday.

Trained by Jessica Harrington, the nine-year-old showed her versatility by winning a Grade Two Hurdle at Ascot for the second successive year last time out.

"She is in great form at home, she seems to have come out of Ascot well and I'm looking forward to going back chasing with her," said her regular rider Robbie Power.

"Last season we went to Huntingdon after Ascot and there was only five days between them, but this year the ground was a bit softer at Ascot and she had a hard race over three miles so there was no point running her five days later again.

"This race fits in perfectly. She seems stronger than last season and her form is probably better than last year. It is another stepping stone towards Aintree."

The Bay Birch and Atlanta Ablaze appear to be her main rivals on ratings in the Join Racing TV Now Mares' Chase.

Power also takes the ride on Colin Tizzard's Master Debonair in what should be an informative Bet At RacingTV.com Novices' Hurdle.

Assistant trainer Joe Tizzard said of the Kennel Gate winner: "Master Debonair is a smart little horse and his last run at Ascot was run in a smart time and those that rode in the race said they went a gallop and he picked up off it. It is a lovely prep going to the Supreme.

"There is work to be done with his jumping, hence why we want to get this other run in, but he has been getting better every time. He is pretty straightforward and is a decent little horse."

Tizzard's Reserve Tank is on something of a retrieval mission in the Watch On Racing TV Novices' Chase, after being beaten in two of his three outings to date this season.

"He is just not really a horse that trains on through the winter and we are starting to get towards his time of year," said Joe Tizzard.

"This is a prep run for Cheltenham, but it is nearly a Cheltenham race as it is very competitive. I'm sure he will improve a fraction for it, but he is a good horse and seems to be coming right again.

"We are thinking the Marsh (Novices' Chase) is the one (at Cheltenham), then stepping him up to three miles at Aintree, but we will see what happens at Exeter. I'm expecting him to improve from Exeter to Cheltenham."

Champagne Mystery, Master Tommytucker and Tidal Flow will ensure it is no walk in the park.

There is also a Pertemps qualifier on the card with Portrush Ted, Palmers Hill and White Moon interesting runners, but Paul Nolan has had to declare Discorama a non-runner.