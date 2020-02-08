Faugheen bouncing after Dublin

Paul Townend and Faugheen win at Leopardstown

Willie Mullins will not rush into making future plans for Faugheen after his popular win at the Dublin Racing Festival.

The 12-year-old has rolled back the years to land two Grade One events over fences this season, bringing the house down at Leopardstown last weekend with victory in the Flogas Novice Chase.

In doing so, the 2015 Champion Hurdle winner took his career record to 17 wins from 25 starts.

"He's in great form, in great shape. He came out of the race well and he's in tip-top order," said Mullins.

The champion trainer refused to be drawn on future targets for Faugheen, who holds a number of engagements at the Cheltenham Festival.

When asked if any plans had been made, he said: "We have no thoughts yet."