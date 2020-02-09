Seeyouatmidnight returns at Kelso

Seeyouatmidnight

Sandy Thomson is "dreaming" that Seeyouatmidnight makes it to the Cheltenham Festival as he prepares to make his return from retirement at Kelso on Thursday.

Thomson had hoped to run at Musselburgh last weekend, but that came just too soon for the 12-year-old, who was a classy performer in his day.

A Rendlesham Hurdle win was achieved before he went chasing, which saw him account for Blaklion in the Dipper Novices' Chase and give Bristol De Mai a 12-length beating at Carlisle.

"He wasn't quite ready for Musselburgh, but we're delighted with where we are now," said Thomson.

"The forecast is not too brilliant for next week as we might have some snow around come Thursday - that might put some of the southerners off anyhow!

"He's been back in since the middle of September and this was always in the back of my mind as a possibility. He was hanging together when we upped his work and we're going hunter chasing as hopefully he won't be under as much pressure.

"If Kelso is off, then we probably wouldn't be able to qualify for Cheltenham, but that is just the dream - we're taking it one day at a time as always with him.

"He ran in the Grand National, so Aintree could be where we end up if he doesn't qualify for Cheltenham. We're ruling nothing out, but Kelso is the first part of the plan.

"There's a point-to-point on February 23 and that would hopefully qualify him for Cheltenham, that's the dream anyway."