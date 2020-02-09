Broken jaw sidelines jockey Sean Flanagan
Last Updated: 09/02/20 3:22pm
Sean Flanagan is facing a spell on the sidelines after fracturing his jaw in a fall at Naas.
The rider was partnering Village Mystic for Noel Meade in Saturday's O'Driscoll O'Neil Supporting Kill GAA Maiden Hurdle when the pair fell at the third-last obstacle.
Flanagan spent the night in hospital in Naas, but Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board senior medical officer Dr Jennifer Pugh expects him to be released on Sunday.
She said: "Sean is due to be discharged from Naas Hospital today.
"He suffered an undisplaced fracture of his jaw and is expected to return race-riding in three to four weeks. Spinal x-rays were clear."