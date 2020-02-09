Black Op bound for Cheltenham Festival

Champ (right) trails Black Op over the last at Newbury

Tom George will send Black Op to the Cheltenham Festival fresh rather than look for another outing.

Whether he runs in the Marsh Chase over two miles and four furlongs or the RSA Chase over three has still to be decided, however.

"Black Op will go straight to Cheltenham now. He is in the Marsh and the RSA. We will have to see what the ground is like and who is turning up in each race. He is in good form," said George.

"He stays three miles, there is no question about that, and there will be no problems with that trip - but then he is not too slow over two and a half.

"He was beaten a length and three-quarters by Champ at Newbury and you can't knock that, then he was beaten a length and a quarter by Slate House at Kempton in a Grade One.

"We didn't bottom him at Kempton and he came out of that a fresh horse, which might be helping him. His form last season was very good and he is still improving."