Ayr meeting on Tuesday abandoned because of waterlogging

Tuesday's meeting at Ayr has been called off due to a waterlogged track.

A total of 51 millimetres of rain has fallen at the venue since Saturday and with further rain and strong winds forecast, clerk of the course Graeme Anderson admits there is no chance of conditions improving.

He said: "We had 16mm of rain overnight, which makes it 51mm since 5pm on Saturday.

"We have a further 10-15mm forecast along with 50 miles per hour winds, so it isn't going to improve.

"Waterlogging aside, you wouldn't have raced this morning just for the wind and unfortunately it's not due to improve until Wednesday now."

Lingfield was also due to stage jumps action on Tuesday, but that card was cancelled due to waterlogging.

Wednesday's meeting at Wetherby is another casualty of the wet weather, with officials calling off the card following an inspection on Monday afternoon.

The back straight at the Yorkshire venue is flooded.

The track tweeted: "Unfortunately, we have had to abandon the race meeting on Wednesday.

"There has been no movement in the water sitting on the back straight and now there is not sufficient time for it to clear and the ground be safe for the participants.

"We're very sorry for any inconvenience caused."