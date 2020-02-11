Weather latest: Hereford inspect

Snow at the races

Hereford will have to pass an 8am inspection on raceday if Wednesday's meeting is to go ahead.

With the scheduled card at Wetherby already called off, Hereford is due to stage the only jumps action in Britain.

However, the course is reported to be unraceable at present, with wintry showers also a possibility before racing.

The track tweeted: "The going is heavy but currently unraceable in places with standing water following 9mm rain yesterday. Forecast for chance of wintry showers today and overnight. Inspection 8am tomorrow."

Thursday's cards at Kelso and Fontwell have also gone by the board.

What promised to be a smart fixture at Kelso featuring the Morebattle Hurdle has been abandoned due to waterlogging.

Fontwell lost its battle against the elements, with a waterlogged track also the problem there.

Horse Racing Ireland has rescheduled meetings at Punchestown and Fairyhouse that have been abandoned in the last few days.

Punchestown will now be next Tuesday and will close for fresh entries by 12 noon on Thursday and declarations to run must be made by 10am on Monday.

The fixture was due to be staged on Sunday, but flash flooding forced its cancellation and the card was rearranged. The meeting was switched for Tuesday but was called off due to snow overnight.

The programme features the BoyleSports Grand National Trial Handicap Chase.

The meeting at Fairyhouse scheduled for Wednesday has been moved to February 24 and will close for fresh entries by 12 noon on February 19. Declarations to run have to be made by 10am on February 23.