Ocean Wind needs dry Cheltenham Festival

Ocean Wind ridden by jockey Aidan Coleman

Roger Teal is among those hoping for a dry spring - so that his Ocean Wind has the best chance of success in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper next month.

The diminutive four-year-old won for the second time in three outings at Newbury on Saturday, beating some well-touted contenders in a Listed contest.

His only defeat to date came on soft ground at Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

"The owners are quite keen to go to Cheltenham, so if he's in good form we'll probably go there," said Teal.

"Liverpool might suit him better - but after winning like he did on Saturday, it would be hard to talk them out of Cheltenham!

"There's only one Grade One bumper in this country - the owners are very excited, and everyone wants the opportunity to have a runner at Cheltenham."

Teal and connections will be keeping a keen eye on the long-range forecast, though.

"The fact it is the last race on the Wednesday works in our favour," added the Lambourn trainer.

"I said to the owners that if we have a dry spring, that will work in our favour.

"He coped with soft ground when he ran at Cheltenham before, but he didn't show the turn of foot he did on Saturday. That was because it was tacky ground.

"He's still a bit green. He's learning all the time, so hopefully he'll come forward again.

"I'd imagine after a break we'll think about running him on the Flat, once Cheltenham is out of the way."