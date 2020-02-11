Bob Mahler has Kim Muir target at Cheltenham

Trainer Warren Greatrex

Warren Greatrex hopes Bob Mahler can strike gold on his Cheltenham Festival debut in the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup.

Having captured the three-and-a-quarter-mile amateur prize in 2018 with Missed Approach, the Lambourn handler will bid for a second victory in the race next month with Bob Mahler.

Since pulling up at Cheltenham in October the eight-year-old has steadily run himself back into form, culminating with victory last time out in the Edinburgh National at Musselburgh.

Greatrex said: "Bob Mahler will have an entry in the Kim Muir and the plan is to go there.

"I ran Missed Approach in the Edinburgh National two years ago and he came second before winning the Kim Muir. This horse stays well and has plenty of ability.

"I thought for a four-mile race it was a strongly-run race. He did everything right and finished with a rattle. I'm very happy with him.

"Three-miles-two with a stiff finish should be up his street, and he has shown glimpses of real talent."

Although it has taken Bob Mahler four attempts to get off the mark this season, Greatrex is optimistic the best is yet to come.

He added: "I think he is a horse that warms to it as the season goes on. His first run was on ground that was atrocious.

"He finished third and second before his Musselburgh win so he has been getting gradually better.

"Hopefully he will now go on to bigger and better things."