Weather latest: Hereford off

Last Updated: 12/02/20 9:35am

Hereford has abandoned Wednesday's meeting after the course failed a morning inspection.

A precautionary check was scheduled to take place at 8am, with the ground described the previous evening as heavy and "unraceable in a couple of areas".

The morning inspection was brought forward, and the scheduled seven-race National Hunt card was cancelled soon after 7am because of an area of false ground.

Thursday's meeting at Clonmel has become the latest to succumb to this week's bad weather.

The seven-race card was cancelled on Wednesday morning, following further rain at the track.

