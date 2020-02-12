Military March straight to 2000 Guineas at HQ

Oisin Murphy riding Military March (white cap) to win the Dubai Autumn Stakes from Al Suhail

Saeed bin Suroor plans to take Military March straight to the 2000 Guineas without a trial.

The unbeaten colt landed the Autumn Stakes on his final outing last year, and has spent the winter in Newmarket.

While he will start his season off in the first Classic, it is the Investec Derby in June that Bin Suroor sees as a more suitable test.

"He stayed in Newmarket - we had others for the UAE Guineas and Derby," said Bin Suroor.

"We have a plan for him. He'll start off in the Guineas, and will go straight there.

"A mile and a quarter will be fine for him, and we see him as a Derby horse - he'll have no trouble getting the trip."

Military March is faring well so far as preparations start to move up a gear for the forthcoming campaign.

Bin Suroor added: "He won at Newmarket over a mile last season. I've been back from Dubai to see him a few times, and he is doing well.

"We're starting to ask more of him now.

"We won't bother with a trial - it will be straight to the Guineas. We might run him in the Dante, or we might just go straight to the Derby after that- it depends how he runs.

"I've always liked him - even as a yearling, I just liked the way he looked. I trained his dam (Punctilious), so I know the family."