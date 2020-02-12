Equilateral pointed at Group Two Meydan Sprint

Equilateral

Equilateral is on course to return to action in Dubai for the Group Two Meydan Sprint next week.

The Charlie Hills-trained sprinter put up a strong performance when winning in a fast time over the five furlongs there on his reappearance last month.

Should all go well, then Equilateral will be prepared for the Al Quoz on Dubai World Cup night, March 28.

"We're very pleased with him. It was a really good win - the time showed that as well," said the Lambourn handler.

"I've had a good chance to freshen him up. He did his first bit of work this morning (Wednesday), which we were very happy with. James Doyle came and rode him.

"We're looking forward to him running next week."

He added: "There's that nice race for him in Dubai on World Cup night. We shouldn't really try to avoid that. We'll have a look at that.

"There's a nice bit of time between races, so it's perfect for him."