Leicester passes inspection and goes ahead

Action from Leicester

Leicester received a late go-ahead for Thursday's six-race card - after having to pass an inspection at 9.30am.

Heavy overnight rain put the meeting briefly in doubt, and forced the unscheduled late check on conditions.

A Twitter update from the course just after 10am confirmed, however, that racing would go ahead on ground described as heavy.

Sandown's Royal Artillery Gold Cup meeting is in doubt on Friday, and must pass a morning inspection.

Clerk of the course Andrew Cooper described conditions as "borderline raceable" in an update via Twitter on Thursday morning, following 9mm of overnight rain.

The going is heavy over hurdles and soft, with heavy places, on the chase course - and the inspection will take place at 8am on Friday for a scheduled seven-race card.

Monday's National Hunt card at Lingfield was abandoned after an 11.30am inspection on Thursday - with the course waterlogged and no chance of improvement, given this weekend's forecast.