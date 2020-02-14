Sandown Friday meeting abandoned and Ascot inspect on Saturday

Ascot - inspect for Saturday meeting

Ascot will hold a morning inspection on Saturday because of high winds forecast for this weekend's Grade One card.

Saturday's high-profile meeting at Ascot is one of several weekend fixtures in the balance because of the imminent arrival of Storm Dennis.

Less than a week after Storm Ciara began to decimate the National Hunt programme, Britain is bracing itself for another volatile spell of weather - and officials at racecourses across the country are taking a mindful approach.

A seven-race card is scheduled to see the top-class Cyrname defend his crown in the Betfair Ascot Chase, but clerk of the course Chris Stickels is concerned about the forecast of strong winds.

A precautionary inspection has been announced for 8am - but there is every possibility of further checks through the morning, with winds set to strengthen from 11am.

A statement from the racecourse read: "A precautionary inspection will be held at 8am on Saturday morning due to the strong winds forecast on Saturday.

"The forecast wind strength increases further from 11am, so it is possible that the precautionary inspection will pass at 8am and then we will continue to monitor the conditions.

"A further inspection will be called if conditions deteriorate to the extent that the race meeting is at risk."

It is a similar situation at Wincanton, with a precautionary inspection announced for 8am because of the "increased certainty of high wind gust forecasts during racing".

It is one of the biggest days of the season at the Somerset circuit, with the Betway Kingwell Hurdle the feature event.

Lingfield's six-race all-weather card on Saturday is also subject to a morning inspection at 8.30am because of the forecast for strong winds.

Exeter, one of the first victims of the past week's storms, is in doubt again on Sunday - with an inspection called at 6pm on Saturday for the replacement card.

The meeting was initially lost to Storm Ciara's gales last Sunday, and rearranged seven days later.

This time, it is the amount of forecast rainfall which is causing concern - on ground already described as soft, heavy in places.

The inspection announcements follow the abandonment of Sandown's Friday fixture because of waterlogging.

Clerk of the course Andrew Cooper cited "several areas of false and unavoidable ground on both courses after yesterday's rain" - announcing the abandonment, via Twitter, of the seven-race Royal Artillery Gold Cup card shortly after 7am.