Wincanton off; others check

This afternoon's meeting at Wincanton has been abandoned with the situation monitored on an ongoing basis at Haydock, Lingfield and Ascot.

Inspections were called at the four meetings in anticipation of Storm Dennis hitting the country.

Rain is forecast almost everywhere on top of already saturated ground which is still recovering from Storm Ciara.

It was all too much for Wincanton, unfortunately, which had been due to stage the Betway Kingway Hurdle, one of the feature races of the season at the track.

Just after 8am Wincanton's Twitter feed posted: "Racing has been abandoned. Wind gusts have reached upwards of 30mph and are predicted to rise. The back straight is waterlogged, unraceable ground and will not withstand further rainfall predicted."

Ascot, Haydock and Lingfield were all given the green light from their early morning inspections, however, the situation at all three could change as the day progresses.

The Betfiar Ascot Chase is the feature race of the day and Ascot racecourse tweeted: "The 8am inspection has been passed. In view of the forecast for strengthening winds; conditions will be monitored and a further inspection will be called if conditions deteriorate to the extent that the race meeting may be at risk. The current going is Soft, Heavy in places."

Haydock is set to stage the Unibet Grand National Trial and the situation is similar on Merseyside.

A tweet read: "Haydock Park has passed the precautionary inspection and is fit to race at present. However, due to the severe weather forecast later today, we will continue to monitor the conditions - a further inspection will be called if conditions deteriorate."

Lingfield passed an initial inspection at 8.30am and a second check at 11.30am, although conditions will continue to be monitored with wind speeds expected to pick up as the day progresses.

Clerk of the course George Hill tweeted: "11.30 Precautionary Inspection PASSED. Highest wind gust recorded, 30mph (at 09:45). Currently gusting at 20mph. Forecast: wind speeds to increase throughout the day, gusting up to 50mph late afternoon. We will continue to monitor & update accordingly."

There are currently no issues at Newcastle ahead of their evening meeting, however, the situation is also being monitored there in case conditions worsen.