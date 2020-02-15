Sporting has the right Materials at Ascot

Barry Geraghty riding Sporting John

Sporting John maintained his unbeaten record with a striking display in the Thames Materials Novices' Hurdle at Ascot.

Having won twice at Exeter previously, Philip Hobbs' charge faced by far his stiffest test to date up against Colin Tizzard's Master Debonair, who is fancied in some quarters for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

It was Tizzard's runner that set the pace, with Barry Geraghty content to travel in his slipstream for much of the contest on Sporting John.

Turning into the straight, Jonjo O'Neill junior was sending out distress signals on the favourite as Sporting John (6-4) breezed alongside him.

A squeeze from Geraghty saw Sporting John shoot clear, as Pipesmoker came through to grab second, beaten six and a half lengths at the line.

"I'm delighted and he did it very well. Barry thinks he has got plenty enough pace for two miles, but he obviously stays two and a half well. You could do whatever at this stage," Hobbs said.

"I thought the ground was plenty soft enough for him. He did finish off well.

"Maybe at this stage going a bit further might be the thing to do. He probably thought coming here was a bit different, but that's only the fourth run of his life.

"He is a lovely horse and he has a very good future - whatever he does over hurdles he will be better over fences. He is something to look forward to, but is also good in the short term.

"Hopefully he has got enough experience (for Cheltenham) as he has had three hurdle races and a point-to-point."